Guadalupe County residents who are eligible have a shot at getting one of the almost 1,000 vaccines that Schertz is slated to received next week.
County officials announced Friday evening a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 through Jan. 22 in Schertz. Officials expect to receive about 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
“At this time, per state guidelines, the city will be administering vaccines to those who fall under phases 1A and 1B,” he said.
People will receive vaccinations by appointment only, Pinder said. Registration for appointments opens 9 a.m. Tuesday and is limited to 975 spots, he said.
To register, go to Signupgenius.com/go/SchertzEOCweek6 once the link is live.
“Walk-ins will not be accepted,” Pinder reiterated.
Phase 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and residents at long term care facilities. Phase 1B includes people older than 65 or those 16 and older with chronic medical conditions that put them at increased risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, Pinder said.
“These are the only populations eligible to be vaccinated at this time,” he said.
Chronic medical conditions include, but are not limited to, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease and more.
For more information, call 210-619-1000 or visit Schertz.com .
