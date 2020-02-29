For half a century, a local organization has shared Texas history with the community.
On Monday, the Abishai Mercer Dickson chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will celebrate that milestone during its 34th annual Toast To Texas at 1:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol House.
This year’s event is celebration the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence 184 years ago.
“We’ve promoted Texas history in Seguin and Guadalupe County for 50 years,” chapter president Kreschendalyn Elley Backus said. “This is a great learning experience for all children.It is a great way to celebrate Texas’ Independence Day and show our appreciation.”
The event was created by former president Nora Naumann in 1986, Backus said.
The event will feature Doug Parker reading the letter Col. William B. Travis’ sent from the Alamo to Sam Houston seeking help, as well as Seguin Mayor Don Keil and State Rep. John Kuempel reading of the names of the 59 delegates who signed the Declaration of Independence, Backus said.
“Not everyone has read or heard the letter that Travis wrote from the Alamo seeking help, nor have they heard all of the those who risked their lives by signing the declaration,” she said.
Kuempel is also slated as the master of ceremonies for the event.
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher will offer up the toast with Texas spring water at 2 p.m., and area churches are invited to ring their bells at the same time, Backus said.
Several new faces from the community are assisting with carrying and presenting the Texas flags this year, and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse will deliver the proclamation honoring Texas Independence Day, Backus said.
The members of the Seguin High School band will perform “Echo TAPS” and the National Junior ROTC cadets will post the colors.
“The Seguin High School Chamber Choir is singing ‘Texas Our Texas,’ and Ron Wright, who wrote a song about Seguin, will sing the National Anthem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.