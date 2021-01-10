Area children will have the opportunity to showcase their agricultural projects.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic threatening to close the doors, the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers board of directors announced the show will go on, albeit with necessary changes, chairman and president of the board Dustin Morgenroth said in a release on Thursday.
“We are proud to update everyone that as of today, the 2021 show is still moving forward and on schedule as posted,” he wrote. “We are facing exceedingly difficult and challenging times as a country, state and community regarding public health and safety.”
Event activities this year are still slated for Jan. 19 to 23, however, they will take place at the Marion Country Church and La Vernia Chamber of Commerce properties.
Measures the city of Seguin took beginning Dec. 16, canceling events and taking no more reservations at its properties including the events complex where the youth show is held annually, precipitated the venue change.
“Our board members have been working hard to make arrangements at alternate locations in order for us to give our youth the opportunity to show their projects at this year’s GCYS,” Morgenroth said. “For us to do so, we will need to implement measures to make sure we maintain a safe environment for our youth and their families as well as our many volunteers that so graciously donate their time to run our very successful event.”
Safety steps include mandating anyone with COVID-19 symptoms stay away from show grounds. Organizers plan to disallow anyone under quarantine or self-isolation for COVID-19 from participating on show grounds.
“If a student is in quarantine or in self-isolation, we will allow substitutes to show their projects,” he said.
Face masks are required at all times on show grounds, even when showing, Morgenroth wrote.
Other prohibitions include allowing only exhibitors on show grounds when their projects are being staged or shown and their swift departure once their projects leave the grounds.
The measures are attempts at controlling crowd sizes, Morgenroth said.
“We ask that only parents of the youth or essential individuals that need to be present to help with their projects attend this year’s show to again limit our crowd size,” he said.
Board members have worked feverishly to pull off the event this year, Guadalupe County Youth Show co-Secretary Debra Reiley said. The board learned on Dec. 10 the city was making changes and that they would have to scramble to even make this year’s show happen, she said.
“It has been a flurry of trying to get things situated,” Reiley said. “Luckily, it has all come together.”
She has banners, plaques and ribbons all set for the winners.
The annual auction location hadn’t been nailed down but that, too, was in the works. While crowd sizes are limited, people are still encouraged to participate in the auction or help out in different ways with the Youth Show, Reiley said.
“Our buyers are welcome,” she said. “Anybody can buy. They just have to register.”
To register, get more information or receive details about donating to the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show, email Reiley at dmgcys@gmail.com .
