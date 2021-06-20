Seguin ISD employees will see a little more in their paychecks next school year.
The board of trustees unanimously approved a pay increase for all Seguin ISD staff during the regular board meeting on Tuesday.
Teachers will see 3% increases and other district staff will get 2.5% bumps in pay, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
“We’re really excited that we are able to award all of our employees with a salary increase,” Gutierrez said. “Our staff went above and beyond. Everyone took on addition responsibilities from custodians to the child nutrition worker to the principal, teacher, assistant superintendents, myself. Everyone had additional responsibilities this year and I am just really proud of the work that we all did as a team to ensure that we had a safe learning environment while at the same time providing quality instruction to our kids whether they were face-to-face or remote.”
In a time of uncertainty with unexpected expenses related to the pandemic, the district held off on giving raises. It did, however, present each employee with a one-time stipend.
“We were able to provide a one-time COVID pay during the school year to make up for that, but it still did not equate to what a salary increase would have been,” Gutierrez said.
In approving the pay rate increase, the board approved a new starting salary of $51,500 — a $500 increase from last year.
Gutierrez said he felt it best to show appreciation for the employees with longevity, which will help the district retain the quality staffers and stay competitive with neighboring districts.
“It’s also important that we retain our employees, so we decided this year not to invest so much with that starting salary, but to invest into that 3% going toward our teachers who have maybe more experience,” he said. “What we typically do is invest in increasing that starting salary… but it is also important that we recognize the work that our committed employees do and also make sure we are competitive with those teachers who have more experience as well.”
The district’s goal of remaining competitive and attracting quality teachers has led to it increasing starting salaries by more than $7,000 over the past four years, Gutierrez said.
“I’m proud to say that we compete with your Austin and San Antonio school districts now and what we are starting to see is more experienced teachers choosing to come to Seguin,” he said. “That is something that really excites me is that we are getting more teachers who have experience.”
The board approved the increase after adopting the budget for the 2021-22 school year based off the same tax rate as the previous year.
The budget is based off a total tax rate of $1.36140 per $100 valuation. Broken down, the tax rate would mimic that of last year’s with $0.97640 for maintenance and operations and $0.385 for debt service.
