GUADALUPE COUNTY — A motorcycle driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a weapon at another driver Sunday on the highway in Guadalupe County, authorities said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper seized several firearms and armor-piercing ammunition after conducting a traffic stop about 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 10, DPS spokesperson Lt. Jason Reyes said in a news release.
“The trooper stopped a motorcycle for pointing a firearm at another driver,” Reyes wrote. “During the traffic stop, the trooper disarmed the motorcyclist who had a handgun — a handgun that was later determined to be stolen.”
The trooper found five handguns, a short-barrel rifle without a serial number, three suppressors and multiple rounds of armor-piercing ammunition, Reyes said.
“The trooper also located clothing that depicted Bandido gang insignias,” he said.
The suspect, later identified as Richard Wesley Kammerer, 65, of Huntsville, was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail. Kammerer is facing several charges including deadly conduct, theft of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
He has since been released after posting $22,000 in bonds.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.