A Guadalupe County Court-at-Law judge was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges related to possible injury of a child.
Guadalupe County Court-at-Law Judge William G. Squires III was arrested by the San Marcos Police Department, booked into Hays County Jail and is facing charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person — criminal negligence and abandon or endanger a child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, according to Hays County Jail records.
San Marcos Police Department officers went to a home in the 2200 block of Stonehaven about 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a disturbance, according to a city of San Marcos spokesperson. Officers arrested 45-year-old Squires there and took him to the jail.
The city said Squires faces charges of injury to a child and endangering a child, however, the city provided no further details about the judge’s arrest. A call to Squires was unreturned as of press time.
Online Hays County Appraisal District records list a home in the 2200 block of Stonehaven as being owned by a William Squires Jr.
Squires took office after defeating incumbent Robin Dwyer in a hotly-contested primary race in March 2018. He ran unopposed in the November 2018 general election.
He recently announced his bid for re-election.
In that announcement, Squires touted accomplishments from his first term on the bench. He pointed to programs he instituted to help “ensure that justice is sure and swift” and that efficiently use taxpayer dollars.
Squires claimed credit for creating the Family Violence Impact Court and the Guadalupe Drug Court Program, as well as having his court be the first int he county to get back to a regular schedule of jury trials since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Squires is a county employee, but by paycheck only, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. Court-at-Law judges and other elected officials are governed by rules and regulations separate from Commissioners Court enforcement, the Kutscher said.
“He’s governed by the ethics commission, secretary of state, election code,” the county judge said. “That’s where the real authority lies to take any type of action.”
He was unsure whether any action was warranted, Kutscher said. Too little was known about incidents surrounding the arrest, he said.
“We don’t have all the details,” Kutscher said. “We’re kind of in this situation of trying to gather more information as well.”
While Squires is faced with the legal troubles, he is “innocent until proven guilty” and there are no grounds to remove him from the bench, Guadalupe County District Attorney David Willborn said.
News of Squires arrest came as a surprise, Kutscher said. A judge in the county being arrested creates a difficult situation, Kutshcer said.
“The disappointing part, not having all the details, is that it shines a negatively light on Guadalupe County,” he said. “Having said that, I’m also confident we’re going to be able to work as a team and a group like we always have to overcome this challenge.”
Jail records show bond had been set at $6,000 and Squires was released held Friday afternoon from Hays County’s detention center.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
