Victor Contreras is retaining his seat after a landslide win in the city election on Saturday.
Unofficial election results show Contreras ending the night with 109 votes for 65.66% of total ballots cast. His opponents Felix Arambula pulled in 19.88% with 33 votes, while Suzanne Upper-Gonzales saw 14.46% — 24 ballots — cast her way.
In early totals, Contreras carried the lead with 58 votes, while Arambula had 15 and Upper-Gonzales had 11.
Former alderman David V. Bauch will rejoin the council after gaining 112 votes for 47.06% of total ballots. Shane M. Pawelek retained his seat with 69 votes, 28.99%. Challenger De Shon Jamal Blyden pulled in 57 ballots for 23.95% of the votes.
In early voting, Bauch had 63 votes, while Blyden has on his heals with 41 ballots and Pawelek showed 25.
Marion ISD’s Board of Trustees will welcome new board member Jamie Mote and returning trustee La Verne Vick following the election.
The pair unseated incumbent Craig Flathouse.
Mote realized 40.93% of the vote with 377 ballots cast in her favor, while Vick had 208, Flahouse pulled in 197 and challenger Cheryl A. Washington had 139. Early voting totals showed Mote with 109 votes, Vick with 81, Washington with 62 and Flathouse with 45.
