An afternoon blaze destroyed a pair of sheds and a detached garage and displaced a Seguin resident on Wednesday.
Firefighters located the fire in the backyards of a pair of properties in the 500 block of McKee and the 500 block of Johnson Avenue after receiving initial reports the blaze was at the Walnut Springs Tower, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
“The original location given to us was the high rise, but shortly after that we were directed to the 500 block of McKee,” he said.
When firefighters arrived they found a shed in the back yard of McKee that caught fire and spread to another shed behind a home on Johnson Avenue.
The flames then spread to a detached garage on McKee causing “significant damage,” Skinner said.
“Initially our firefighting efforts were hampered because of the location of the fire being in the back of both residences, however, we had units respond to both address on McKee and Johnson,” he said. “We were quickly able to get the fire under control.”
No injuries were reported, but one resident was displaced when the power to the garage, which was shared by her home, was cut off.
The Red Cross was called to help her, Skinner said.
