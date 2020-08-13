Officials confirmed 53 new active cases of COVID-19 pushing Guadalupe County to more than 2,000 total cases of the virus.
On Thursday, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder reported 2,005 total cases with 293 active cases, 33 deaths and 1,712 recoveries.
Not listed in the county’s chart in its releases are the probable cases. Currently, there are 164 probable cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County.
While the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the deaths of 34 Guadalupe County residents to officials, Pinder said the state shows Guadalupe County has 55 coronavirus deaths.
“Due to a lag in reporting, we have not yet been provided all of these deaths,” he said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has reported 34 deaths to the county, Pinder said.
Currently, GRMC is treating nine COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized, and two patients that are receiving inpatient rehabilitation that are COVID-19 positive, spokesperson Elizabeth McCown said in a news release.
Officials reiterate that not all of the hospital’s patients are Guadalupe County residents.
On average the hospital is admitting one patient per day to the hospital for the virus, and is averaging 14 hospitalized patients under the medical facility’s care.
“These numbers have stayed the same from our Aug. 6, 2020 press release,” McCown said. “This information represents average numbers form our facility alone.
