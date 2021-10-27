Officials in Wyoming confirmed discovery Sunday of the body of a Cibolo man found dead at a national park after an extensive search.
Authorities from several agencies searched for Jared Hembree, 26, of Cibolo, after receiving a call Thursday from someone concerned about the man’s safety, said C.J. Adams, public affairs specialist for the Grand Teton National Park.
“Law enforcement received a call from a local business checking on his welfare,” Adams said. “They were in the eastern part of the park. The business is east of the park.”
The caller was worried after an interaction they had with Hembree outside of the park, the public affair specialist said. Law enforcement located Hembree’s unattended vehicle at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of the park, he said.
The National Park Service and Teton County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into what happened to the Cibolo man, Adams said.
“Unfortunately, I can’t go into too much detail because it is an ongoing investigation,” he said.
Adams would not say whether any weapons were involved. He declined to comment on whether foul play was at hand in Hembree’s disappearance and death.
“Should the public have reason for concern after he was found? No,” Adams said.
Searchers found Hembree’s body about noon Sunday near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of Grand Teton National Park, Adams said.
The call Thursday to law enforcement initiated search efforts with about 80 people participating, including Grand Teton park staff, members of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol and members of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Adams said.
Teton County Search and Rescue helped with a helicopter and a drone. The Civil Air Patrol helped with a fixed-wing airplane, Adams said. Search and rescue dog teams and horse teams also were involved in the search, he said.
Embree was alone in his travels to the national park, Adams said.
“To my understanding, he was kind of traveling to different locations,” the public affairs specialist said. “There was a lot of effort put in this intensive search. A lot of entities came together too located Jared.”
