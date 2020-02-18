A woman driving a reportedly stolen car on Interstate 10 on Tuesday led Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in the county.
The pursuit ended when deputies deflated two of her tires and detained the suspect, according to a news release.
The chase reached speeds nearing 100 mph and caused deputies to use “stop sticks” to apprehend the driver, the release read.
“The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody,” it read. “A male passenger in the vehicle was detained for a short time and released.”
Deputies spotted the stolen 2018 Ford Mustang eastbound on I-10 near FM 465 and tried to make a traffic stop, according to the statement. The car sped north on FM 465 and other roads until a deputy used the stop sticks at FM 78 near Shortcut Road deflating both passenger side tires, it read.
The car came to a stop at Highway 123 South and Angel Lane.
The Seguin Gazette is withholding the suspect’s name because it was unclear whether she had been charged with a crime, whether she had faced a magistrate or what crimes she possibly faced.
I wondered what was going on when I was driving down 123 and saw all the Sheriff and Hwy Patrol vehicles surrounding a black mustang that was headed southbound!! The officers were searching the car when I went by!
