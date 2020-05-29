Residents wanting to get tested for the coronavirus — and meets the requirements — will have the opportunity on Monday at a popup testing site in Seguin.
The Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management and the city of Seguin have teamed up to provide a location for a mobile testing site to set up.
The testing site will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 1 in Max Starcke Park at the pavilion, in the 900 block of River Drive E.
The testing is by appointment only and reserved for those who meet the requirements — fever/chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea and loss of taste and/or smell.
“This testing site will be the same test administered in Schertz, and an appointment is required to be tested,” a news release said. “Pass the information on to anyone who you feel needs to be made aware of the testing site.”
Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 31.
