Seguin police sought and identified a suspicious man who reportedly tried to get in a woman’s car after complimenting the stranger on her physique Wednesday afternoon in Seguin.
No one was hurt but the woman was disturbed by the encounter, said Officer Tanya Brown, the Seguin Police Department public information officer and crime prevention officer.
“The female got into her vehicle and locked the doors,” Brown said. “The suspicious male then pulled on the door handle to open the door, but she locked the door. The female was frightened and drove away and contacted police immediately.”
The encounter happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the H-E-B, located at 1340 E. Court St. That’s where the woman went for fuel and noticed the suspicious man near the gas pumps, Brown said.
As she tried to gas up her vehicle, the man approached the woman, the public information officer said.
“The female advised that she was getting fuel when she was approached by a Hispanic male who stated, ‘I’d like to congratulate you on having a hot body,’” Brown wrote in a statement she released Thursday afternoon.
The woman then got into her vehicle and that’s when the man tried to open the door, the police spokeswoman said.
The man likely faces no criminal charges in connection with the incident at the fuel pump. Police wanted to speak with him anyway, to ensure he isn’t involved in similar incidents in town or anything more nefarious.
“If you recall, we had reports of a suspicious person at Walmart a few months ago,” Brown said. “We find it imperative that we pass on information to the public that could be of a concern to them.”
“We (would) like to remind all citizens to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police,” she concluded.
