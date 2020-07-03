The roof of a transmission plant under construction caught fire Wednesday evening prompting fire departments from several area departments to respond.
The Cibolo Fire Department and Schertz Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire at AW Texas about 5:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Bolton Road, Cibolo Fire Department spokesman Lt. Scott Lee said.
Due to the sheer size of the building, Cibolo asked for assistance from area departments with crews from Seguin, Selma, Marion and New Berlin responding to the scene and New Braunfels Fire Department helping answer calls in Cibolo and Schertz, Lee said.
“Once on location, the fire was determined to be on the roof of the structure,” he said. “Fire crews advanced hose lines up the stairs to the roof. The fire was contained to the top of the roof where the construction workers were installing the fiberglass roof.”
Crews working on the 1 million-square-foot building reported the fire in the area where they were installing a fiberglass roof, Lee said.
“During the installation of the fiberglass roofing, glue is used to bond the final layer of vinyl to the fiberglass,” he said. “The fire marshal and his team of fire investigators interviewed the construction workers that were installing the roof. We feel that the fire was started by static electricity that ignited the fresh glue that was put down to bond the final layer of vinyl to the fiberglass.”
No injuries were reported.
