The search is over and Seguin has selected its next city manager.
Steve Parker was announced as the city’s next top administrator in a statement released Thursday from city hall.
“After reviewing approximately 40 applicants for the job, Steve Parker immediately rose to the top,” Mayor Don Keil said. “Along with his proven expertise in managing all aspects of city management, he has an enthusiasm and a personality that will go well with the rapid growth and development of our city.”
The selection ends a five-month search to replace City Manager Doug Faseler, who earlier this year announced his retirement effective in January 2020.
City Council will vote at its meeting Tuesday to officially appoint Parker.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as city manager of Seguin and look forward to joining their amazing team,” Parker said. “Together, with the dedicated staff and proud community, we will focus on core services and economic development to continue to make Seguin a great place to live, work, prosper and visit. I look forward to creating something special here, and my family and I are excited to call Seguin our new home.”
Parker comes to Seguin after spending 12 years working in city government in San Marcos where he is the assistant city manager. According to Seguin’s press release, Parker started as San Marcos’ assistant director of finance, moved to director of finance a year later in 2008 and became assistant city manager/chief financial officer in 2012.
Parker will be responsible for executing the policies and objectives of the city council, the city’s statement read. He will report directly to the council, overseeing the daily operations of the city and managing all city departments and staff operations, it read.
He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Texas State University. Parker is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas, the International City Manager’s Association, and Texas City Manager’s Association, and served on the Alliance Regional Water Authority Board of Directors, the city’s news statement read.
As assistant city manager, Parker oversees the Community & Economic Development departments including Engineering/CIP, Planning & Development Services and Library; general services including the airport, fleet and transit operations, and public services, according to a statement the city of San Marcos released Thursday.
He will continue to be an asset for San Marcos once he takes office here.
“When you have exceptional people on your executive team, it’s rewarding and bittersweet to see them move forward in their career,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said. “Steve has been an integral part of the success of San Marcos and he will continue to provide his leadership, insight and depth of experience as he leads his team in Seguin. We’re excited to be able to continue to work with him on regional initiatives.”
City of Seguin leaders sifted through a list of candidates to pick its top choice for the job. People familiar with his work in San Marcos helped Parker secure the job here, Keil said.
“We received a literal stack of positive letters of recommendation from city officials and citizens of San Marcos, and most of them said they would be very sad to see him go,” Keil said. “He is from this area, so he firmly understands our local culture and attitudes. I and the city council are excited to welcome Steve to Seguin, and know the city will be in good hands as we enter a new era together.”
Parker has been married to his wife Wendy for 10 years and they have four children — Hayden Starr, Hannah Locklear, Gage Parker and Madison Parker.
His first day on the job will be January 5, 2020..
Faseler held the city manager title nearly 13 years and has spent nearly a quarter century on the city of Seguin’s staff. He joined the staff in 1996 as director of utility operations and public works before quickly promoting to the assistant city manager’s post.
He was appointed interim city manager in 2005 and the following January earned the official title as city manager.
Addressing Seguin’s more than 100-year-old infrastructure such as sidewalks, sanitary sewer, drainage and roadways was something Faseler tackled as city manager. He also played a major role in bringing to town Caterpillar, Niagara Bottling, Rio Nogales Power Plant and the expansion of Continental, according to a news statement release at the time he announced his impending retirement.
Faseler helped negotiate a $20 million settlement with CPS Energy after Rio Nogales Power Plant gained tax-exempt status following CPS Energy’s purchase of it. The settlement was done on behalf of the city, Guadalupe County, Navarro ISD and Seguin ISD, the same news statement read.
