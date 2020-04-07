Guadalupe County had six more residents test positive for COVID-19 and three more recoveries.
In the most recent release by the Guadalupe County, there are 36 active cases, nine recoveries and one hospitalization as of Tuesday evening.
“Two of the individuals reported today live in the same household,” the release said.
The six new cases brings Guadalupe County up to 45 confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus.
According to officials, there are 18 cases in Cibolo, seven in New Braunfels (the portion in Guadalupe County), six in Seguin, five in Schertz (the portion in Guadalupe County), one in Selema (the portion in Guadalupe County), six in the unincorporated county and one location pending.
