An apparent mechanical malfunction helped interrupt a Seguin man’s nap Thursday afternoon as employees escorted patrons out of the King Ranger theater while firefighters searched for the source of smoke in one of the auditoriums.
No one was hurt, a fire official said. But the event got in the way of his snooze, said Mannie Medina of Seguin.
“I was asleep,” he said. “Next thing I know, one of the workers came in and said, ‘We’re going to have to evacuate y’all guys. We have smoke coming from auditorium six.’”
Medina works nights and thought he would be able to make it through a showing of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” he said. But, his work schedule collided with enjoying the movie-going experience.
Seguin Fire Department personnel received a call about 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible structure fire and hurried to the theater located in the 1300 block of Walnut Street in Seguin. Firefighters found no signs of smoke or flames as they approached, Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
Someone inside the theater reported seeing smoke in the building, he said. Crews were on scene checking out the situation.
It appeared that an air conditioning unit malfunctioned and sent smoke into the building, Teboe said.
Firefighters did not evacuate the building and staff only asked some of the guests to leave, Teboe said.
“The fire alarm system was not activated,” he said. “My understanding is that King Ranger told some to leave.”
Firefighters gave the all-clear about an hour later.
