GUADALUPE COUNTY — Two women died in a two-vehicle, fiery crash early Saturday on State Highway 130.
One of the women who was reportedly driving a pickup truck in the wrong direction on the toll road was severely burned in the aftermath of the crash, a county official said. The second driver also died as a result of the head-on collision, Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Pct. #1 Judge Darrell Hunter said.
“One was completely burned beyond recognition and had to be sent off for identification. We were able to get her identified,” he said. “It was clean cut, one going the wrong way on a one way, the other going normally and they met right dead square in the center stripe, it looked like.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said the driver’s side front of the truck collided with the driver’s side front of another woman’s car, killing the car’s driver and sending her passenger to an area hospital.
“The 61-year-old female passenger in the Chrysler was transported to South Austin Medical Center,” Cockrell said. “The crash is still under investigation.”
He identified the victims as 25-year-old Nicole Salazar of Bastrop as the driver of the pickup, and 45-year-old Trina Crump of San Antonio was driving a Chrysler 300, Cockrell said.
The wreck happened about 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Cockrell said.
“The 1997 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north bound in the southbound lane on State Highway 130 near milepost 487,” Cockrell said. “The Chrysler 300 was traveling south in the southbound lane. The Ford struck the Chrysler in the left front with the Ford’s left front.”
Hunter pronounced both drivers dead at the scene. He said after the crash, the pickup veered off and caught fire.
The condition of the lone survivor was unknown Monday.
More information will be made available when troopers complete their investigation, Cockrell said.
DPS personnel advise motorists to try to remain safe on the road.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, do not drive fatigued and obey speed limit and traffic control devices,” Cockrell said.
