A bus driver for the Seguin ISD has been accused of indecency with a child that rode his bus and jailed on a second-degree felony charge, authorities said Wednesday.
District officials fired Collin Burgoon shortly after the student made an outcry about the alleged abuse. Authorities arrested Burgoon, a longtime Seguin resident, on Monday, a day before his 76th birthday.
“The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority. Seguin ISD responded to the accusations immediately,” said Sean Hoffmann, Seguin ISD executive director of communications. “Burgoon was placed on leave on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was terminated on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.”
Burgoon worked as a bus driver for the district from March 1, 2005, until being fired in April, Hoffmann said. The student outcried to authorities Friday, March 29, he said.
That outcry led to an investigation and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Burgoon about 1:30 p.m. Monday at his home in Seguin following a grand jury indictment on a single count of indecency with a child sexual contact, GCSO Sgt. Zachary McBride said.
The victim rode on Burgoon’s bus, the sergeant said. McBride said he had no information about Burgoon’s bus route.
The alleged sexual conduct happened on a bus, McBride said, but he did not know where it happened except that it occurred in Guadalupe County in March.
Burgoon is a family member of a policeman with the Seguin Police Department, McBride said. In cases in which law enforcement officers are tasked with investigating other law enforcers they know or relatives of law enforcers they know, generally the investigating agency calls in an unbiased third party to prevent the appearance of any favoritism.
GCSO investigators got assistance from the Texas Rangers in investigating Burgoon’s case, McBride said. A special prosecutor from Caldwell County is handling the court case, he said.
According to information in Burgoon’s case file at the Guadalupe County District Clerk’s office, Assistant District Attorney Amanda Montgomery with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office will be prosecuting Burgoon. Montgomery did not return a voice message left at her office Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.
Also in Burgoon’s case file is the indictment signed Aug. 1 and listing the indecency charge as a second-degree felony. The indictment says that Burgoon, “with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the defendant,” improperly touched the alleged victim who is a child younger than 17 years old.
Guadalupe County Jail records online show that Burgoon was jailed and released on the same day. He posted a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.