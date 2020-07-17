Guadalupe County officials report one new death and 89 new cases between Wednesday and Friday.
According to the daily updates from the Guadalupe County emergency management coordinator, the county saw 26 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, 30 on Thursday and 33 on Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county’s fourth death on Thursday, as well as 27 new recoveries — none on Friday, four on Thursday, 23 on Wednesday, the statements read. As of Friday, the county had 837 confirmed cases, 141 of them probable, and 494 recoveries.
DSHS had a total of 508 cases pending verification, a news statement read.
GRMC leadership announced Friday that 16 patients had died at the hospital of COVID-19-related deaths.
“Not all of those patients were residents of Guadalupe County,” read the statement from Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder’s office.
As of Friday, Seguin had 153 active cases, the unincorporated area of the county had 72, Schertz had 44, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County had 26, Marion had none, Cibolo had 39 and DSHS confirmed four Guadalupe County residents were hospitalized.
GRMC personnel said Friday that 33 people were being treated at the hospital for COVID-19.
