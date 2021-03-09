A family and their pets made it out of the home safely as a fire destroyed a house on farmland Tuesday morning.
Beyond the structure, a vehicle parked at the house also burned, Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton said.
“There were people inside; they all made it out including pets,” he said. “Firefighters arrived to find a fully-involved residential structure along with a vehicle.”
Two adults, three children and three dogs who live at the home physically were uninjured by the fire, Houlton said.
Crews received calls about 9:16 a.m. Tuesday for a house on fire in the 1700 block of Link Road, Houlton said. Dispatchers sent teams from Seguin, Geronimo and York Creek fire departments to the blaze.
They worked to extinguish the flames, but were hampered by the presence of no fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters had to deliver water by tanker, Houlton said.
“That’s why York Creek was called in,” he said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control and mostly extinguished by about 10:30 a.m., Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said. The elements offered firefighters resistance in their fight against the blaze, he said.
“Our fire crews made exterior attack on the house, which proved to be problematic due to the high winds today,” Dreiss said. “We called in multiple units due to the [lack] of water in the area and also to ensure we had enough crew members to send our crews in and out so they could have a chance to rehab.”
Houlton said the investigation into the fire’s cause and amount of damage is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.