Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 43-year-old man found inside a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
Officers discovered the man’s body after first responders responded a potential suicide about 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Stagecoach apartments parking lot, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
Police identified the man as 43-year-old Sam Flores Wallace, Jr., Nichols said.
“Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Sheryl Sachtleben pronounced the man dead and ordered an autopsy at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office due to the suspicious nature of the death,” Nichols said.
Police continue to investigate Wallace’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).
