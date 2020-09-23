A 30-year-old local man is behind bars after police said he smashed windows in downtown Seguin overnight for no apparent reason.
Officers with the Seguin Police Department early Wednesday tracked down a suspect and jailed a man who admitted to causing the damage but provided no reason why, Chief Terry Nichols said.
“There does not appear to be any motivation for the random damage at this point and the investigation is continuing,” he said.
Some businesses that had windows damaged include Church’s Chicken, AutoZone, Parker City Pharmacy, DaVita Dialysis, State Farm Insurance, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Pic-N-Pac and Seguin Quality Cleaners,” Nichols said.
Authorities charged 30-year-old Jacob Hernandez Valdez of Seguin with criminal mischief under $30,000, a state jail felony, Nichols said in a written statement he released Wednesday morning. They took Valdez to the Guadalupe County Jail, where he remained held Wednesday afternoon under $20,000 bond.
Nichols visited a local radio station to get the word out to its listeners in the city that police knew of the vandalism and that an arrest had been made, he said. Once he arrived at that place of business, the chief said he realized it also had been hit and notified personnel there.
He saw a clue there but still was unable to positively say what the vandal used to break the windows, Nichols said.
“All I can speak of is what I saw at KWED and that was a piece of asphalt outside on the ground,” he said. “He also had a glass-breaking tool in his pocket. I don’t know if he used it or not; there’s no evidence that he used it.”
Police received several alarm calls in the early morning hours Wednesday from downtown businesses, the release read. Officers investigated and found several businesses with broken windows, Nichols said.
“None of the businesses appeared to have been entered,” he said.
As they continued to investigate, Officer Ryan McCallister stopped Valdez walking in the middle of Court Street downtown, Nichols said. He said McCallister questioned Valdez, who “admitted to breaking numerous business windows along Court Street from Guadalupe Street to King Street, including City Hall on River Street.”
