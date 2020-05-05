Turnout fell below expectations over the weekend when officials held a pop-up COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Schertz.
Guadalupe County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder told Guadalupe County commissioners 50 people showed up for tests in the second COVID-19 test administration/collection site in Schertz held Monday at Pickrell Park.
“Yesterday we had the (Texas) Department of State Health Services and National Guard in the city of Schertz,” he said. “We had 50 cars come through the pop-up testing site. It was pretty successful.”
Testing for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been deemed essential to helping fight the spread of the virus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week began reopening of the state after previously declaring a disaster and statewide emergency, which led to a dramatic economic downturn.
Testing efforts are said to be on the rise in Texas and the pop-up testing sites on April 23 and May 3 are part of the increased efforts.
Forty-three people visited the April 23 site for testing, Pinder said. He thought with increased warning and publicizing of the most recent pop-up, the county would see about 75 people visit it, the emergency manager said.
Patients could call beforehand to set up appointments for testing, then on Monday, they drove up and had the test administered to them while they sat in their vehicles, Pinder said.
“The first tests, we had 43 cars come through that same site. All 43 of those patients were negative,” Pinder said. “Yesterday’s site, we’ll see what comes through.”
Previously, he said people from Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties participated in the April 23 testing. Authorities said those patients would receive their results within 48 hours but it took closer to a week, Pinder said.
Those state officials again said on Monday that they believed results would be confirmed within 48 hours, he said.
As of Monday, Bexar County had reports of 1,613 positive tests results for COVID-19, Comal County had 58 positives and Guadalupe County had 87, Pinder said. Tests continue to be administered.
Of Guadalupe’s 87 cases, 34 are active with 5 patients hospitalized and 53 total recoveries.
Officials say Cibolo has 21 cases, Seguin 16, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, the unincorporated county has 13, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, and the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County has six.
Texas Department of State Health Services and National Guard officials continue to plan mobile testing sites, another of which could be coming soon to Guadalupe County, Pinder said.
He thinks the next site might pop up in Seguin or on the east side of Guadalupe County, he said. It depends on the ability to find a facility that meets the state’s needs, Pinder said.
“There are requirements,” he said. “It will probably be a week and a half to two weeks out.”
As of 5/5/20 637 covid test performed in Guadalupe County.
