A Guadalupe County Court-at-Law judge was arrested on Thursday and is facing a pair of felony charges, according to Hays County Jail records.
Guadalupe County Court At Law Judge William G. Squires III was arrested by the San Marcos Police Department, booked into Hays County Jail and is facing charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person — criminal negligence and abandon endanger a child intentional/knowing/reckless criminal negligence, according to records.
No details about his arrest have been released at this time. Jail records show bond has not yet been set and Squires remains in Hays County detention center.
Squires took office after defeating incumbent Robin Dwyer in a hotly-contested primary race in March 2018. He ran unopposed in the November 2018 general election.
He recently announced is bid for re-election.
This story is still developing and will be update as more information becomes available.
