The hard work of Navarro Elementary School’s students and staff earned national recognition last week.
The campus was one of 26 Texas schools to earn designation as a National Blue Ribbon School.
Navarro Superintendent Wendi Russell received word in February this year that the elementary campus was nominated. On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools nationwide, including Navarro Elementary.
“To be nominated a National Blue Ribbon School itself is an honor, but to be named a National Blue Ribbon School means a lot to our district and to our students,” Russell said. “It is a prestigious honor to be nominated and to receive the National Blue Ribbon.”
The campus earned the recognition based on its ability to close academic gaps, she said.
Texas public schools are considered for nomination based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness.
While the state assessed the campus’ third-grade students, Russell said it was an entire group effort to close the performance gaps.
“It starts in prekindergarten and kindergarten building those foundational pieces that the students need,” she said. “Aligning the curriculum from pre and kindergarten up to third grade so they are building on their vocabulary words and they’re building on the foundational steps, by the time they were in the third grade and took the STAAR test, they were able to show the growth that was needed. Our teachers do a great job of really focusing on any students that might not be obtaining the skills necessary.”
Educational foundations aren’t built only in classrooms, Navarro Elementary School Principal Laural Wilson said in a news release.
“The success of Navarro Elementary comes from a combination of long-lasting relationships, knowing student backgrounds, and prescriptive instruction to meet individual needs,” she said. “The positive language shared across the campus sets the tone for crucial conversations, modeling behavior, and high expectations.”
Cardona applauded educators for their hard work.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” he said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program initiated in 1982 recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools with high student achievement and/or highlights exemplary progress made in closing achievement gaps between student subpopulations. As many as 9,000 schools throughout the years have received recognition as National Blue Ribbon honorees.
