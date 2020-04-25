Community members who receive assistance on their utility bills may soon see additional support.
The city issued a temporary increase to the allowance cap residents receive through the Utility Assistance Program from $300 to $500 during a regular city council meeting on Tuesday.
“We started this program almost two years ago now, and it’s just an additional tool to help families in need,” Seguin Assistant City Manager Rick Cortes said. “The target audiences are really the elderly, the disabled and families with children under five years of age. So there’s a very specific target group that they’re going for.”
Cortes said the initial cap of $300 was set so the program could reach as many people as possible. However, the decision to raise the cap was made with the intent to help those who fall within the targeted demographic that are experiencing additional financial woes due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the meeting, several city council members questioned if the increase to the cap would leave some program members behind from a lack of funds.
Councilman Ernest Leal, who also serves as Community Council of South Central Texas’s Guadalupe County community services coordinator, said the payout varies from person to person.
“We’ve got clients that are already on this program, and we help them for eight or nine or 10 months,” Leal said. “So those people really don’t need to [go] up, but the ones that do, we’ll monitor it, and we’ll know what’s going on.”
The program is helmed by the Community Council of South Central Texas, which reviews and authorizes those interested in applying for the program, further ensuring that the aid is directed where it’s needed, Cortes said.
“The verifications would really have an impact on this,” Cortes said. “There’s some people that might be in furlough this past week or two weeks ago, they (CCSCT) would still look at their income statements from a month ago. So they may not qualify for this period but maybe qualify for next month or the month after.”
The $200 cap increase will continue until the beginning of October, but an extension is possible if required, Cortes said.
“I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the next few months, but if for some reason it needs to be extended, we’ve got to take it back to the council,” he said. “It’s always good to put a date [down] that we can target, and we can always look at it at that point.”
The resolution was approved following a motion by Councilman Chris Rangel and a second by Councilmen Christopher Aviles.
