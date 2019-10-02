A man was killed after he was hit by a train late Tuesday night.
First responders were called just before 10 p.m. to the railroad tracks at North Austin Street near New Braunfels Street for a call that a person was hit by a train.
“When police arrived, they located 49-year-old Daniel Levario of Seguin, who was deceased,” Seguin Police Department spokesperson Tanya Brown said in a news release.
It appeared that Levario was attempting to cross the railroad tracks as the train approached, Brown said.
He was struck and killed. Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter pronounced him dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Union Pacific confirmed that the incident involved one of their trains as it was heading westbound.
“We immediately dispatched personnel and emergency responders,” Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said.
The incident is under investigation by the Seguin Police Department and Union Pacific Police.
