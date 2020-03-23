Shattered doors and a foot chase through Walmart landed a Seguin man in jail Monday facing burglary charges.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies were at the store early to shop as they were getting off work about 6 a.m. when a man reportedly shattered one of the sliding glass entrance doors, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said.
When deputies found the suspect and tried to detain him, the man put up a fight and then took off running, Garza said.
At some point during the tussle and chase, deputies deployed pepper spray to try and subdue the suspect, but it had little to no effect, Garza said.
“They chased him throughout the store and the guy went into a bathroom in the back stockroom,” he said. “They had him cornered there and once more officers from Seguin and deputies arrived they were able to take him down and take him into custody.”
Officers also believe the man, later identified as 23-year-old Jason Reed, was responsible for the smashed door at Hillcrest Assembly Church, Seguin Police Lt. Lance Wright said.
“He smashed out one of the sliding glass doors at Walmart,” Wright said. “We also believe he smashed the church door as well.”
A couple of the deputies went to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center to get check out, Garza said.
Reed was also taken to the hospital to be checked out before he was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on two counts of burglary of a building and one count of resisting arrest, search or transport.
The investigation into both incidents continues.
