Fire investigators seek information following a vehicle fire they say someone intentionally started Tuesday night.
Fire destroyed a leased moving truck was damaged in the blaze someone reported about 11:30 p.m. in front of Century 21 United D&D, 1498 E. Court St., Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
Investigators had yet to learn the fire’s cause but determined through preliminary investigation that it appeared to have been started intentionally, Dreiss said.
Firefighters were called to the business about 11:30 p.m. for the fire. An investigation began after the blaze was out, Dreiss said.
Video captured outside the business at the time the fire started showed a pair of pickups approach and park near the moving truck, Dreiss said.
“In the video, we can see two vehicles pulling up there about 20 minutes before the fire, and they remained there until the fire happens,” he said.
One of the trucks appeared to be a Dodge single-cab pickup pulling a trailer, while the other looked like a newer model Chevrolet, Dreiss said. Two people could be seen on video — one from each vehicle, Dreiss said.
“We don’t have a description of the suspects,” he said. “You can see them walking around back and forth, the fire happens, and then they leave.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seguin Fire Department at 830-401-2310.
(1) comment
Seems like a revenge type of thing.
