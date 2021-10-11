Authorities say a Seguin police officer is in stable condition after he, a woman and child were shot early Sunday during a domestic violence situation at a Seguin home.
Seguin Police Department Patrol Sgt. Bradlee Flippin was shot in the arms, neck and head, and remained in stable condition at a San Antonio Hospital, Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
Also shot at the scene were a 51-year-old woman and a 9-year-old child, she said. She believes the woman and child suffered wounds to their lower extremities, for which emergency responders took them to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where both received treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries, Wallace said.
Seguin police responded to a domestic disturbance about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Rosemary, Wallace said. When officers located and tried to speak with the suspect, that’s when he allegedly shot Flippin, Wallace said. Police found the woman and child at the scene and helped them, she said.
After several hours, the Guadalupe County SWAT Team arrested 56-year-old Rodney Juarez of Seguin.
Police asked residents to shelter in place in the areas of the 600 block of Rosemary, Patton and Bauer streets as they investigated and, eventually, arrested the suspect.
He was taken to Guadalupe County Jail where he is facing charges of attempted capital murder on a police officer, attempted capital murder of a person younger than 10 years of age, and attempted murder. Bond was set at a total of $3 million — $1 million on each charge.
Officers have been to the home previously for domestic-disturbance-related calls, Wallace said.
Flippin has been a Seguin officer since December 2008, the community engagement officer said.
More charges are pending the on-going investigation, Wallace said.
“Seguin PD would like to extend their gratitude to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, the Guadalupe County SWAT, and the city of Seguin Fire Department for their assistance,” she said. “Seguin PD also would like to thank our community and surrounding law enforcement agencies for their continuous support during this time.”
Seguin Police Department’s criminal investigations division and the Texas Rangers are investigating.
