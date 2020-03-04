An incumbent and a new face have earned their place on the November ballot in the general election for Guadalupe County Commissioners Court.
Commissioner Pct. 1
Precinct No. 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger handily dispatched his competition Tuesday in the Republican primary election to retain his seat.
In what might be described as a landslide victory, Seidenberger bested challenger Grumpy Azzoz. Seidenberger said he looks forward to returning to Guadalupe County Commissioners Court to do the job voters have expected of him for years.
“I’m happy, I’m relieved and I’m elated that the voters still support me and appreciate the job I do,” Seidenberger said. “I’m looking forward to keep working.”
After securing the Republican nomination for the job he currently holds, Seidenberger effectively retains his seat because no Democrat filed to oppose him in November’s general election.
According to unofficial counts, Seidenberger received 4,351 (80.2%) of votes cast, and Azzoz garnered 1,073 (19.8%) votes.
Azzoz, hoped to bring his business and real estate experience to advocate for tax payers, tipped his hat to the incumbent after the election.
“I love Greg; I love everybody,” Azzoz said. “I want to congratulate him and wish him the best. To my voters and the people who didn’t vote for me, I’m very humbled that people went and voted for him and voted for me. I’m very grateful for all of the voters.”
Had he won, the challenger said he hoped to address deteriorating rural roads and help get the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to fill all of the lakes in its Guadalupe Valley lakes system. The most important challenge facing the county is the education of our students and fair pay to teachers, which he also planned to address, Azzoz said.
“He’s a great guy, I’m a great guy,” Azzoz said. “The voters had two honorable people running to represent them in the precinct. I’m really, really humbled, I don’t have any ill feelings.”
Both men commended the other on running a clean race. They held each other in high esteem for the professionalism exhibited in the contest.
“I’m always very happy when candidates do that,” Seidenberger said. “It’s not easy to be a candidate, it’s not easy to campaign and it’s easy to sling mud. I’m very happy there was none of that between Grumpy and myself. I respect him for that.”
Seidenberger, a seven-year commissioner, pledged to continue to address the construction and maintenance of county roadways. He vowed to improve the county’s low-water crossings to enhance public safety.
A Vietnam veteran who served 20 years in the United States Air Force and a Guadalupe County native, Seidenberger said he is uniquely qualified to help commissioners court lead Guadalupe County into a prosperous and successful future.
“I still have a lot of passion and desire to do things for my community,” Seidenberger said. “I’m working with road and bridge for low-water crossings. I’m working with the judge for our budget and looking for long-term projects that are going to impact the county for years to come.
“I find that very exciting and very satisfying. I really appreciate the support from the people, the encouragement and the friendship.”
Commissioner Pct. 3
Michael R. Carpenter won the Republican nod for Guadalupe County Commissioner Pct. 3 slot on the November ballot after facing Cedric Edwards in the March Primary.
Unofficial totals had Carpenter locked in with 2,568 votes or 68.50% of the vote over Edward’s 1,181 votes at 31.50%.
During early voting, Carpenter came up with 1,627 votes for 68.74%, whereas Cedric garnered 740 votes for 31.26%.
Carpenter, who served as mayor of Schertz and as a member of city council for more than a decade, said that Edwards was an admirable challenger during the election.
“My opponent ran a really good campaign,” Carpenter said. “He ran a very clean and very objective campaign, and I’ve got to give him compliments for that. I just want to say thank you to everyone who cast a vote for me and frankly, those who cast a vote for my opponent. It is absolutely my plan to represent everyone equally for the benefit of Precinct 3 and the benefit of all of Guadalupe County.”
Edwards, who served alongside Carpenter on Schertz city council for many years, shared Carpenter’s sentiment.
“We’ve been longtime allies with the city of Schertz,” Edwards said. “We’ve done a lot of great things in the community – combined efforts that were put together. I came along and offered some financial expertise for the city… as well as starting quality of life initiatives as well. Those are things that I wanted to see for my children and I can certainly [say] that we did a lot of great things together and I think that there’s a lot of great things to come out of Guadalupe County.”
Moving forward, Carpenter said that he hopes to work with colleagues to develop several plans.
“I want to work with the current commissioner’s court to continue to develop a strategic plan as well as work on a master development plan for the county,” Carpenter said. “That really is inclusive of telling the development world and the investment community the kinds of business we want to have in the county, the kinds that we don’t want to have and where we want to have them and where we want to have development. We want to keep rural areas rural and keep urban areas urban, but do it to the extent where we can maximize the benefit for everyone in the county.”
Carpenter is currently unopposed on the November ballot. If unopposed in November, Carpenter will fill the position vacated by Jim Wolverton, who elected not to run for another term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.