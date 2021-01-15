Numbers of deaths related to COVID-19 in Guadalupe County increased over the previous week, officials said Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported to the county’s emergency management office 52 residents had died since the start of COVID, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said. DSHS has 122 deaths reported for the county on its webpage, he said.
Also, 60 county residents reportedly have died from the disease at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Pinder said.
As of Friday, the county knew of 692 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 with 61 in New Braunfels, 103 in Cibolo, 174 in Seguin, 121 in Schertz, 12 in Marion, nine in Selma and 212 in unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County.
The county has reported 6,713 recovered patients and a total of 8,945 cases of COVID-19, the emergency manager said.
On Friday, the hospital reported having 35 hospitalized patients, decreasing from the 36 reported by the hospital on Tuesday, Pinder said. The county’s seven-day moving average for hospitalizations was 34 patients per day.
DSHS Public Health Region 8 personnel released the agency’s accounting of the COVID-19 situation Friday afternoon. Region 8 includes 28 counties, Guadalupe, Kendall and Zavala among them.
Region 8 listed 51 deaths in Guadalupe County, along with 8,040 recoveries and 826 active cases.
The number of cases pending investigation in the county was 1,966, with 6,033 confirmed and 918 probable, according to the Region 8 information.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center personnel last week were in the planning stages for further distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said in a news statement released Wednesday. As state officials work on plans for large-scale hub vaccination centers capable of vaccinating thousands of people in a day, the hospital planned receiving this week a shipment of 800 Moderna vaccines for the second dose to be delivered to people who got the first dose in recent weeks.
Hospital personnel laid the groundwork for planning of large-scale dissemination of the vaccines, McCown said.
The hospital has requested 500 doses of vaccine per week and would deliver doses to populations the state deems eligible, she said.
“GRMC, Guadalupe County, and the city of Seguin are in talks to organize and plan mass vaccine efforts with the goal of providing up to 1,000 vaccines per day,” McCown said. “Planning is ongoing and details will be forthcoming.”
DSHS confirmed the presence of a new strain of the virus in a Harris County man with no recent travel history, she said. His not having traveled means it is likely the variant is present and being transmitted in the Harris County area.
“This varian is not more severe but spreads more easily from person to person,” McCown said. “In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, GRMC, encourages the community to continue to wear masks, socially distance and avoid crowds, and perform good hand hygiene.”
