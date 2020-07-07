Motorists traversing the toll road can earn rewards and win cash prizes while racking up the miles.
Beginning July 1, the State Highway 130 Concession Company, LLC, introduced a new multi-phased Fly 130 Rewards Program alongside a “Miles Challenge” competition that can potentially reward drivers up to $5,000 in cash prizes.
“This is an opportunity to promote usage of the road, while also giving back to our most frequent drivers and rewarding them for using the highway,” State Highway 130 Concession Company Director of Public Affairs James Lovett said. “[The Miles Challenge] is our first phase. We’ll have a monthly contest [and] each month, the vehicle that drives the most on the road will win a $1,000 monthly prize. And then at the end of six months, there will be a $5,000 prize for the vehicle that drives the most on the road [within those] six months.”
The competition is split between drivers and commercial motorists who can square off amongst each other by racking up the points as they pass through the electronic toll sites between Mustang Ridge and Interstate 10 east of San Antonio, Lovett said.
Drivers will receive 100 points for traveling the full 41 miles of SH 130 and SH 45 SE in southeast Austin. However, participants who simply drop in and drop out of the toll road can also add miles to their rosters, Lovett said.
“We have two gantries; the southern one is 69 points, and the one a little further north of Lockhart is 31 points,” Lovett said. “If somebody gets on or off at another ramp, it’s a smaller amount of points. You don’t have to drive the full length to earn points.”
The second phase of the event will begin in September and allows those interested to sign up for the rewards program, which promises even more prizes for participants who have accumulated points throughout the six-month challenge, Lovett said.
“Phase two will be where drivers can redeem rewards points for things like gift cards, a travel mug, a T-shirt, things like that,” Lovett said. “[The challenge] kicks off in July, and any points that a driver earns starting in July will go towards the rewards program at the end of the summer as well. So even if you don’t win the challenge, when the full rewards program launches towards the end of the summer, you can redeem those points for some of the prizes.”
The challenge has already garnered well over 100 participants since it’s announcement and is part of the first rewards program of its kind in Central Texas, Lovett said.
To register for the program or for more information, visit www.fly130.com.
