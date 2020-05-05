Graduations across the state will look different this year than they have in the past.
During Gov. Greg Abbott’s update on Tuesday, it was announced that schools can celebrate their seniors through a virtual ceremony, a drive through procession or an outdoor ceremony while practicing social distancing.
Prior to the announcement, area districts set plans for their seniors to potentially walk the stage in the middle of the summer.
SHS announces virtual, in-person graduation plans
Seguin High School seniors could see two events celebrating their commencement — virtually and in person
In a news release, Seguin High School Principal Hector Esquivel said the district is planning both a virtual and live graduation.
“All of our students have seen unprecedented change the last couple of months but their flexibility, patience and understanding have been incredible,” he said. “My heart goes out to our seniors who did not see the COVID-19 crisis coming. That being said, we want to make sure our seniors are appropriately recognized for their accomplishments at Seguin High School.”
SHS Senior Celebration 2020 is set for 3 p.m. May 31, Esquivel said.
“This streamed event will include the traditional speeches and each graduate will be showcased with a photo and his/her major academic accomplishments,” he said. “Our staff is working with Jostens and we will share more information with our seniors during cap and gown distribution on May 7 here at the high school.”
The principal said he recognizes an importance to not only celebrate the students and their accomplishments, but to do it safely.
The district is planning to potentially host a live ceremony in either June or July, depending on state regulations and guidelines, Esquivel said.
“Once local and state officials allow us to congregate in larger groups, we will determine the feasibility for a live graduation ceremony in a nearby stadium on June 19 or July 17 as we had originally planned,” he said. “This will include the graduate procession, certification of the class, walking the stage, turning the tassel and the traditional tossing of the hats.”
At that time, the district will give the graduates their diplomas, Esquivel said.
Navarro plans June graduation
Graduating seniors at Navarro High School may still get the chance to don their purple robes and walk the stage this year.
A tentative date of June 26 was announced for an in-person graduation ceremony.
“I think the biggest question that might be in people’s minds, especially the minds of our seniors and their families, is ‘how in the world is graduation going to unfold,’” Navarro ISD Superintendent Dee Carter said. “If people could pencil that [date] in and watch what happens with COVID-19 and perhaps really, really hope, we’ll have the opportunity to have a real-life graduation.”
If restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic persist, the district is looking at an online substitute for graduation, Carter said.
“We would very much appreciate ideas and input in that regard. There are a whole lot of ideas about how to make that happen, and if we have to do that, we want to do it in a way that truly honors our graduates as best we can and recognize their accomplishments,” Carter said. “We’ll have to combine whatever we do for graduation along with at least the senior academic awards banquet, and trying to make sure that our students are appropriately recognized.”
If a physical graduation does commence, the implementation of safety measures relies on how the trajectory of the virus continues, Navarro School Board President Greg Gilcrease said.
“Everything’s up in the air at this point,” Gilcrease said. “We’d love to have graduation. I think it’s very important to recognize our seniors and their accomplishments, but if this situation with COVID-19 doesn’t improve or things don’t change, then we’re gonna have to think on our feet and figure out how we’re going to do this so that we can at least honor our seniors.”
Both graduation and senior academic awards will happen, whether they are online or in person, Gilcrease said.
Marion hopes for June or July ceremony
The district is making plans for in-person graduation if allowed, Marion ISD Superintendent Kelly Lindholm said.
“We have secured Goldie Harris Gym in Seguin for June 20 as our first option for an in-person ceremony,” she said. “Realizing that may not be feasible, we’ve also secured it for July 25. And if that can’t happen, then we’ll go ahead and do a virtual on that day.”
The district is planning for both scenarios, but hoping for the best, Marion High School Principal Stacia Snyder said.
“We’re really shooting for an in-person graduation,” she said. “One of the things we’ve been saying over and over again is Marion is a special place for kids. We want to do everything we can to make sure we keep a tradition as far as honoring our kids together if at all possible.”
Lindholm said the choice to reserve Goldie Harris for the two potential dates allows the district to have a ceremony inside during the hottest times of the year, and with potentially bad weather.
“One reason is because of the heat, it’s at the end of June or July,” she said. “Then there’s also the possibility of rain and then you have to take it inside of a gym and really have to limit the number of people that we let in. This is somewhere we can be rain or shine, heatwave or not and try to make it happen.”
