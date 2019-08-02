MARION — An Amtrak train headed toward Houston was involved in a fatal wreck Friday morning after it hit a vehicle on the tracks in Marion
Amtrak representative Marc Magliari confirmed a train named “train two” was carrying more than 100 passengers when it struck a vehicle on the tracks off FM 78 near Vernell Lane.
The Amtrak spokesperson reported the vehicle was blocking the railroad tracks, but it’s unclear why.
Officials say one person was killed in the incident, but no other information was available.
No injuries were reported aboard the train, Magliari said.
The train is expected to be delayed until first responders finish investigating and passengers were asked to remain on the train.
The train operates three days out of the week from Los Angeles to New Orleans, Magliari said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.