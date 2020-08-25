Area law enforcement agencies are trying to sort out a bizarre series of events that left a man and woman dead of gunshot wounds 38 miles from each other early Tuesday morning.
David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications coordinator, said a 33-year-old Austin woman was found dead in New Braunfels; and a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot after the 18-wheeler he was in crashed near downtown San Antonio.
Ferguson said that at around 2:50 a.m., New Braunfels police and fire units joined Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in the 3900 block of Interstate 35 North, near the Walmart Distribution Center.
“First responders found a black Ford Expedition parked on the shoulder of the highway,” he said. “Inside the vehicle was a female passenger who appeared to have been shot and was deceased. As officers were responding, additional officers were called to the TA Truck Stop in the 4800 block of I-35 North for a report of shots fired.”
Ferguson said eyewitnesses reported hearing a number of gunshots just before an 18-wheeler left the TA parking lot at a high rate of speed.
“Officers searched for the vehicle, and for any signs of a shooting, but were unable to locate either,” he said. “Approximately 45 minutes later, the truck, which was reportedly driving erratically on I-35, crashed in the downtown San Antonio area and the driver of the truck fled the scene on foot.”
A man was found dead of a gunshot wound inside the big rig, lying on its side near Austin and Casa Blanca streets, just off Interstate 35. One woman, following the truck from San Marcos, told a San Antonio news station the truck weaved and swerved as it headed south on I-35.
“I was right behind it — he came within a foot of hitting me,” she said. “He was driving very erratic and took this (exit) corner at 80 miles an hour. There weren’t any skid marks — none.”
Ferguson said the San Antonio Police Department is currently investigating the death of the man found inside the cab of the 18-wheeler. He said a suspect, a man seen running away from the rollover, is now in custody.
Comal County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust pronounced the woman dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy. Her name and the name of the man found in San Antonio have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
“The New Braunfels Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of the female and, at this time, that investigation is being classified as a homicide,” Ferguson said, adding detectives from both agencies, San Antonio police and other agencies are conducting the investigation.
