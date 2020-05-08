Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, one of which was hospitalized.
Officials say the three news cases brings Guadalupe County to 93 total cases.
The Friday evening release showed seven recoveries including two hospital cases, bringing the total recoveries to 70.
As of Friday evening, there are 23 active cases and three hospitalizations.
Officials say Cibolo has 22 total cases, five of which are active; Seguin has 19, of which nine are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, of which two are active; the unincorporated county has 14, of which four are active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 10 and currently no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six, and no active cases. There have been seven total hospitalizations, three active cases and four recovers.
