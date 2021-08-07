Amid a tremendous increase in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county, Guadalupe County officials sought help administering four vaccine shot clinics in the coming days.
“With the increase of COVID-19 cases the county has seen, we contacted the National Guard and coordinated them to come in and provide four days of vaccine clinics,” Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
Seguin ISD will host a fifth clinic at its Performing Arts Center during the same time frame, he said.
The county experienced a significant jump in active coronavirus cases, Pinder said.
On July 27, the county recorded 249 active COVID-19 cases, he said. As of Thursday morning, the county had 693 active cases, Pinder said.
“That’s an additional 444 cases,” he said. “It’s a 178.3% increase in active cases within 10 days.”
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, as well as hospitals across the San Antonio region, has experienced a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases the past three weeks, GRMC Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said Thursday. The local hospital reported 27 COVID patients in addition to its other patients, she said.
GRMC has a seven-day moving average for COVID hospitalizations of 23 per day and a four-per-day seven-day moving average for COVID admissions, McCown said.
“During prior COVID-19 surges in our community, GRMC staff was supplemented by state-sponsored travel nurse programs, which enabled us to set up temporary units in non-traditional care areas to accommodate the volume of critical care patients,” she said. “Those resources are not available this time, therefore we do not have staffing to open additional units.
“Hospitals in San Antonio are experiencing similar challenges.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services revealed that the rapid rise in cases is due to the delta variant of the disease, McCown said. The state reported 10,912 new confirmed cases Thursday, along with 76 newly reported deaths and 8,130 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas, she said.
GRMC is able to offer some patients a special treatment, McCown said.
“Some patients who test positive for COVID-19 with mild to moderate disease and risk factors for progression to severe disease are candidates for monoclonal antibody infusions,” she said. “GRMC has been working with our local medical community to provide this outpatient service to our high risk populations.
“In the last eight days, GRMC has administered infusions to 70 persons.”
Infusions are for treatment of active COVID-19 disease and are not the same as protective effects provided by vaccination, McCown said.
Nearly three weeks ago, representatives of the National Guard approached Guadalupe County personnel in efforts to provide additional vaccine in the community, Pinder said. The National Guard identified Guadalupe County as a county with a less than 50% vaccination rate and wanted to step in, he said.
“The National Guard offered to provide vaccine teams throughout the community in an effort to get individuals vaccinated,” he said.
National Guard clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78 in Schertz; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the New Berlin Community Center, 8815 FM 775, New Berlin; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn St., Seguin.
The clinics are walk-in events, no registration is required, Pinder said. The National Guard will administer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses at each location, he said.
DSHS Region 8 and Seguin ISD are partnering for a vaccine clinic 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Seguin High School’s Performing Arts Center, 1315 E. Cedar St., Seguin. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses will be available. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/phr8-seguin-isd to register.
“There’s no governmental mandates at this point. We’re still under the governor’s order that doesn’t allow counties to do that,” Pinder said. “We are recommending that folks continue to take precautionary measures to ensure themselves and their families stay safe.”
Mask wearing is recommended as well as continued good hygiene, including washing hands, using hand sanitizers, practicing social distancing and the same measures touted since the beginning of the pandemic, he said.
