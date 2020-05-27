Guadalupe County is reporting seven new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
In the latest update from the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office, officials are reporting there are 134 total cases with 105 recoveries and 29 active cases, one of which is in the hospital.
“Multiple cases being reported are in the same household,” the release stated.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services update on May 26, there were 124 positive cases and eight probable cases, 27 active cases and 105 recoveries.
Last week, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the probable cases would be listed as active cases in the county’s updates.
As of Tuesday, Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 1,454 Guadalupe County residents have been tested.
