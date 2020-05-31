Seguin High School’s boys basketball will have a familiar face heading up the program.
Guy Nowlin was selected as the Matadors’ head basketball coach following the recent announcement of head coach Dwayne Gerlich’s retirement.
“I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to lead the basketball program,” he said. “It is something that I’ve been working towards and is one of my goals in my career. I’m blessed and excited to be afforded the opportunity that Coach (Travis) Bush has given me.”
Nowlin currently serves as the head cross country coach and first assistant basketball coach for Seguin High School.
“Being the head cross country coach has been a really awesome experience,” he said. “Helping to build that program up and we had some really good success these past two years in cross country as well as basketball.”
Nowlin graduated from the University of Texas in San Antonio and was hired at his alma mater San Antonio’s Roosevelt High School.
He applied for an assistant coaching position at Seguin, but the job was filled. However, Nowlin was offered another position as a physical education and health teacher at the Alternative School with then-Principal Tally Neal, and he took it.
In the 13 years since, Nowlin has served in various roles throughout the district including junior high basketball and track coach, junior high athletic coordinator, and assistant basketball and football coach.
Seguin ISD Athletic Director Travis Bush said Nowlin was a natural fit for the position.
“Coach Nowlin has been the first assistant for the past four years, since I’ve been here, and has done a great job,” he said. “He took over cross country as the head coach. He did a great job with that program, and really showed his leadership and organizational skills and all of the things that are needed to be a head coach. He has shown he is ready and deserves a shot.”
While Nowlin joined Gerlich on the beach as a coach for several years, it wasn’t his first time working with the basketball coach.
“I played under Coach Gerlich as a senior in high school,” he said. “His first year at Roosevelt High School was my senior year. In the early days, I was that young kid player and he was still coach. Our relationship definitely materialized into colleague and definitely a friendship over the years. He’s been a great mentor for me and not just in Xs and Os, but how to build yourself in character.”
Having that time on the court with Gerlich will help Nowlin carry on the program’s success and build off of it, Bush said.
“It will be a little different with Coach Nowlin taking over, he’ll incorporate some of his own philosophies and his schemes and stuff,” he said. “As far as a culture standpoint with the program, he’s in a good place. They do a good job with what they do in the program and we just want to keep building on the same culture and keep that familiarity with their staff.”
Bush said when evaluating his coaching staff, he doesn’t look at the wins and losses.
“We evaluate the culture of the program, how it is run, what is being taught outside the game, their efforts and their leadership in running that program,” Bush said. “We’re excited about Nowlin because we know he’ll do a great job.”
Nowlin is humbled with Bush’s and the district’s confidence in him to head up the program.
“I’m honored and humbled by their decision and I just hope to make everyone proud in the community and in the district, and really try to elevate Seguin boys basketball to another level,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.