A Cibolo man, who led narcotics investigators on a chase, allegedly tossed drugs from the vehicle during the pursuit that ended with his arrest, authorities said.
The man is facing drug charges following the chase and a search of a Seguin home where deputies reportedly
turned up larger amounts of drugs, drugs paraphernalia and more, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
Members of the narcotics unit conducted an investigation about 9:50 p.m. April 17 in unincorporated parts of southern Guadalupe County, Flores said in a statement. While investigating, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a man driving in the 22000 block of State Highway 123 South, he wrote.
The driver did not stop and threw drugs out of the vehicle during the brief chase that ended in the area of FM 1681 in Wilson County, Flores said.
After the suspect stopped, deputies discovered .86 grams of methamphetamine and .51 grams of methamphetamine in separate inside the vehicle, Flores said.
A search of the area turned up 40.75 grams of methamphetamine that authorities believe the suspect tossed from his vehicle during the chase, Flores stated. Investigators arrested Ashton McKinney, 30, of Cibolo.
“Narcotics investigators believed McKinney was fleeing to afford himself the opportunity to discard narcotics,” Flores said.
Investigators searched a home in the 1900 block of Milam Street in Seguin they believe the suspect is connected to, Flores said.
“Investigators located an additional 139.64 grams of methamphetamine, 13.18 grams of marijuana, four firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and U.S. currency,” it read.
They found cash totaling $2,517 and seized it from both the traffic stop and the search warrant service, Flores said. They also seized marijuana packaging materials and medical marijuana prescription labels at the home, Flores said.
“Narcotics investigators believe McKinney was repackaging marijuana to simulate that it was high demand medical marijuana,” the statement read.
McKinney was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on two charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
He was released after posting $70,000 in bonds, the jail’s website showed.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit consists of representatives from the sheriff’s office, Seguin Police Department special crimes unit detectives and Cibolo Police Department narcotics detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.