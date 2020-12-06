A person died after their vehicle drove off the road through a pasture and into a heavily wooded area.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the wreck that was reported about 8:30 Friday morning at U.S. Highway 90 Alternate and Brelsford Ranch.
Highway Patrol Cpl. Billy Watson said a Nissan sports utility vehicle traveling west on Hwy. 90A veered off the road into a fence on the south side of the highway, through a fence, into a pasture, exited out of the backside of the fence and into the tree line.
First responders arrived to find the driver, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, dead, Watson said.
The driver’s information was withheld pending family notification.
Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter pronounced the driver dead and ordered an autopsy.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
