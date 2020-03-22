Guadalupe County officials confirmed a second resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office announced the second positive case in a news release late Sunday night.
Currently, the Department of State Health Services is working to identify how the person may have been exposed to COVID-19, the release said.
“The individual is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home,” the release said. “The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Guadalupe County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.”
Community members who were at H-E-B in Schertz between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday March 16, may have been exposed, the release said.
“The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low, and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms,” the release said. “If you believe you have been exposed, monitor yourself closely for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure. If you experience any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical attention, isolate at home, and contact your healthcare provider.”
Authorities continue to encourage the community to minimize exposure by washing hands for 20 seconds frequently, avoid touching nose, mouth and eyes, and social distancing.
