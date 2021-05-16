Law enforcement officers and supporters filled the new training room at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office to honor fallen officers from the past two years.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke holds a ceremony each year around National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Day to honor and remember the officers who serve and those who pay the highest price.
“We are here today to honor the men and women who make the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives to protect the lives of others,” he said. “We’re also here today to give thanks to those who continue to serve.”
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Capt. John Koch and Capt. Jerry Rios read the names of the Texas police officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.
“We want to make sure that no officers or their families are ever forgotten,” Zwicke said.
Hearing the names as they are read each year is a tough task, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“Reading of those names is a stark and real reminder of the danger and potential danger out there for law enforcement officers every single day,” he said.
Zwicke took the time to remember Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Ross, who served on the 24th and 25th Judicial Narcotics Task Force and was killed in the line of duty in January 1992.
“While on duty, agent Ross was killed when his department vehicle was struck as he returned from a surveillance assignment,” Zwicke said. “Agent Ross was traveling east on I10 when he was struck head on by a drunk driver going the wrong way with no headlights on. Agent Ross died at the scene and is buried in Magnolia Cemetery in Woodsville, Texas.”
Ross’s story and memory will live on on the walls of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office on a plaque Zwicke unveiled during the ceremony.
Guadalupe Region Chaplain Tom Jones opened the ceremony with a few words and a prayer.
“It is an honor today to be in this room with such heroes,” he said. “I truly mean that and I admire each one of you. The Bible says there is no greater love than he who lays down his life for a friend. And truly that is the case today as we remember these that have fallen.”
Commissioner Pct. 2 Drew Engelke read the proclamation signed by Guadalupe County Commissioners Court recognizing May 2 to 8 as National Corrections Officers’ Week, while Commissioner Pct. 3 Michael Carpenter read the proclamation naming May 15 as National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Day and the week surrounding the day as National Law Enforcement Officers’ Week.
“Thank you to everyone who is involved in law enforcement,” Engelke said. “It is true to my heart. It really is a thrill to be here today to congratulate, support and to recognize all of you in law enforcement, all of your family members, all of your support staff, everyone.”
Kutscher commended the sheriff for his time and efforts of ensuring the officers are not forgotten.
“It is something he is passionate about,” Kutscher said. “He puts a lot of time and effort into doing this and it is extremely important for us to take the time to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, but also support and remember the effort and commitment that is given by law enforcement officers every single day.”
Last year, 295 officers died in the line of duty in the United States. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. added the names of the 295 officers to the memorial, as well as the names of 99 other officers who died in previous years, but their stories were lost, Zwicke said.
Among the 295 officers who died last year, 182 fatalities were related to COVID-19, 69 of which were in Texas.
