Prayers for family of George Floyd, end racism and divisiveness, the community, as well as the city’s first responders were lifted from Seguin’s Central Park on Monday evening.
Under the coordinated efforts of Agape Ministries independent minister Carlos Hiracheta, about 150 community members gathered in downtown Seguin to pray about what is happening in the country.
“All souls matter,” Hiracheta said. “In the midst of tragedy and in the midst of pain, we all cry out to God in our own way. We all cry out for understanding, we all cry out for some sort of peace, some sort of justice and we cry out in prayer. I don’t want it to get lost in the translation, all Black Lives Matter. But it is deeper than that.”
The prayers offered during the event were focused on the pain everyone was carrying, Hiracheta said.
As pastors from area churches took to the microphone leading the prayers, those gathered lined both sides of South River Street between Donegan and Nolte streets, raised their hands in air as members of the Seguin police and fire departments drove through and parked.
Seeing the crowd pray in that manner was an emotional sight, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
“It was very powerful,” he said. “It is very overwhelming. We had people from all walks of life, all, ages, races. I think this reassures our officers and their families who are watching this that their community cares about them.”
With all that is happening in the country with protests, riots and division, Hiracheta said he felt it was important for the Seguin community to unite.
“We’ve got to be united and we’ve gotta look past race, we’ve got to look past what church you go to, where you fellowship, and we have got to understand the serious aspect of what is happening and it is time for us to come together,” he said. “We’ve got to make it happen, and somebody has to step forward first.”
Community members, officers and firefighters visited, hugged and prayed together.
“This was an opportunity for them to get out and interact with the community, and let them see us as their neighbors, not just a uniform and a police car,” Nichols said. “I told them let’s take advantage of this unique opportunity that we had in this time and in this place, and seize it.”
Hiracheta said he was taken aback by the crowd that had gathered and it filled his heart with pride to see everyone coming together.
“I love that we were able to do it, especially with everything going on,” he said. “I was impressed with the crowd. I think it represents our community. It was diverse, it was very strong. Everybody was strong about prayer, about unity, about coming together.”
