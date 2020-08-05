The coronavirus has claimed another large event as organizers of the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo have decided to cancel this year’s event.
The Guadalupe County Fair Association board of directors announced in a news statement released Monday the decision to halt preparations on this year’s event and begin planning for next year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision was complex and considered a wide array of factors,” the news release read. “Obviously, our highest priority is the health and safety of the Seguin and Guadalupe County communities, our fair goers, our sponsors and our volunteers who make this event a reality.”
This is the first time in almost 90 years the fair will not go on as planned.
“We have not missed hosting a county fair since 1931,” the release stated. “While we are heartbroken over canceling our 2020 County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, we will be working diligently to prepare for 2021 and put on the best event yet.”
GCFA First Vice President Barbara Goode said the decision to cancel the largest event wasn’t easy, however, protecting lives of neighbors and friends came first.
“With all of the COVID stuff going on and having large gatherings, it’s going to cause more chances for it to spread,” she said. “Everyone else has canceled their events for the same reasons — health and wellbeing of neighbors and people who would go, sponsors and vendors.”
Organizers were looking forward to this year’s event and the musical line up they had in store, Goode said.
“We were going to have some bigger and better concerts, we had a whole line up we were excited about,” she said. “So, to have to cancel it, it’s kind of depressing. Maybe we can come back with bigger and better stuff next year.”
Each year, the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo gave local residents the opportunity to show off their agriculture skills in home arts — such as canning, crafting, sewing, quilting, baking and growing — and raising livestock with the steer show.
“The kids — the ones who work on the animals, the ones who want to show — and the people who participate in home arts, the people who make the quilts and all of that stuff, they all look forward to displaying the stuff that they make at the county fair,” Goode said. “Not being able to do it is disheartening.”
The group looked to potentially host a steer, goat and lamb show, but CDC guidelines squashed those plans as well, Goode said.
“It just makes it too hard for us to try and do something as a group with all of the rules they have,” she said.
The county fair’s mission is supporting youth in agriculture. Fair organizers hand out scholarships to area seniors looking to further their education in the agriculture industry.
To help raise money for the scholarships, the fair is hosting a raffle with the drawing set for Saturday, Oct. 10.
“Our goal is to sell 1,000 and they’re $5 apiece,” Goode said. “That will give us the $5,000 for scholarships. If we sell more, that would be great. We give one to the Fair Queens and Round Up and the others are based on agriculture field scholarships.”
The board is also looking to obtain donations and sponsorships from community partners.
“We know the annual Guadalupe County Fair is not just an event, but also a way of life for many, including our friends in agriculture and our young exhibitors,” the release read. “We sincerely appreciate everyone’s generosity over the years and continued support of the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. We cannot wait to get together again for the second weekend of October 2021.”
