COVID-19 vaccinations are rolling out slowly across the state, not just in Guadalupe County.
As of Tuesday, the county had received about 3,846 doses of vaccine and Texas had received about 3,334,900, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
The county has administered both doses of the vaccine to only 566 people, he said. The state hadn’t faired much better in having only fully vaccinated 169,081 people, Pinder said.
County officials are set to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and have set up a distribution site to administer the shots. Guadalupe County is prepared to inoculate more of its citizens, Pinder said Tuesday morning at a regular meeting of Guadalupe County Commissioners Court.
He has told as much to state representatives, Pinder said.
“We’re ready for the vaccine,” he said. “Give it to us like you give it to Bexar County.”
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center successfully disseminated a first round of 800 vaccines to eligible recipients in recent weeks and has begun distributing the second shots for those people, Pinder said.
However, recipients have decided against receiving the second helping of vaccine, Pinder said.
“Some people are getting their first dose, they’re having reactions, side effects — sore arms, fever, chills — and they’re not willing to come back for the second dose,” Pinder said.
County Judge Kyle Kutscher said he has reached out to state senators and state representatives in hopes of getting them to help steer more vaccines to this rural community. Guadalupe County isn’t alone in its desire for more doses of vaccine to try to end the pandemic, he said.
Many municipalities and governmental entities are in the same position — waiting for additional doses of vaccine, Kutscher said.
“Everything is staged and ready to go,” Kutscher said. “We’re just working out some minor details. I’m getting the court up to date and involved but the biggest thing is we’re waiting for the state to get us the vaccines.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Pinder said he had received updated COVID-19 numbers from the state regarding the county but wasn’t prepared to disseminate that information. Pinder provided the court with the COVID-19 information he disseminated to the public on Friday.
He planned to update the numbers and provide them later in the day Tuesday. He had not released the new numbers by press time.
