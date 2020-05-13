Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke takes the time each year to recognize law enforcement and honor the officers who lost their lives.
However, plans were scrapped for this year’s memorial ceremony recognizing National Police Week. It would have been the second, of what he hopes are many, that are held in front of the Guadalupe County Courthouse in downtown Seguin.
Last year, the gathering saw scores of people come out to honor law enforcement officers for their service and commitment. At that same ceremony, Guadalupe County officially unveiled a monument erected at the courthouse honoring the county’s peace officers who died in the line of duty.
It was expected to be an annual gathering but the coronavirus pandemic changed that, at least for this year.
“We can’t,” Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said. “We just plan on placing a wreath at the memorial so people driving by can remember the fallen law enforcement officers.”
He and members of his team are working out logistics as to when they will lay the wreath, the sheriff said. It could happen Thursday afternoon or possibly Friday, which is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
He and his officers would be a part of the county’s event as well as a big event of their own under normal circumstances, Seguin Police Department Chief Terry Nichols said. But they don’t plan to do very much this year for Police Week, he said.
The department’s Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association plans to supply a small lunch for officers on Wednesday, Nichols said.
“They normally do a very big (cooking event) for us, not this year,” he said. “We’re trying to keep everybody separate. We’re thankful for them for being adaptable among all the craziness going on.”
People and businesses in the community have donated gifts for officers that will be handed out Wednesday, the chief said. It’ll be a low-key affair.
Each year for National Police Week, officers from police departments in Cibolo and Schertz meet up for a memorial ceremony, said Public Information Officer Matt Schima of the Cibolo Police Department. Due to steps to fight COVID-19, the ceremony honoring fallen officers was canceled this year, he said.
“We usually do every other year alternating with Schertz PD,” Schima said. “We look forward to having it next year at CPD and incorporating the lives lost in both 2020 and 2021.”
He said Tuesday that the department was planning to shoot a tribute video for Police Week and upload it to its social media accounts this week.
Zwicke and his deputies had watched the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court meeting as they signed a pair of proclamations honoring law enforcement personnel.
One was the National Police Week proclamation and commissioners also unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing last week as National Corrections Officers Week.
In prior years, he and deputies were treated to a lunch, but plans for such an event this year had to be canceled, the sheriff said.
“In light of everything, it’s sad we’re not able to do what we normally do, of course,” Zwicke said. “But understanding what we’re dealing with today with the coronavirus, it’s something we have to work around. We have to do our best to do that."
