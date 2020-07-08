Foul play doesn’t appear to be a factor but investigators continue to look into what happened to a man found dead on the side of a Guadalupe County road on Sunday.
The man, identified as 55-year-old Moises Cabrera, had his wallet and other personal possessions when his body was found, according to a news release from Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Zachary McBride. Investigators found no evidence of foul play and are awaiting results of an autopsy that has yet to be conducted, the statement read.
“The initial investigation did not locate any visible trauma or other evidence indicating Moises was assaulted or that his death is a result of foul play,” McBride wrote. “The precise cause and manner of Moises’s death is not yet known. An autopsy is pending at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. This process has been delayed due to current policies in screening for any possible COVID-19 infections.”
Cabrera was last seen on video about 9:30 a.m. July 3 leaving his hotel room at the Country Inn & Suites in Austin alone and in no apparent distress, according to the statement. He last spoke with his family about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
About 10:10 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the 6500 block of Prairie Lea Road in Kingsbury for a person found dead on the side of the road. When deputies arrived they found Cabrera’s body close to the San Marcos River, a sparsely populated and lightly traveled area, McBride said.
“Deputies and investigators searched the immediate areas where Moises was found, but did not locate any indication of how Moises came to be there,” the statement read. “There were no vehicles nearby or any vehicle tracks in the grass near his body.”
Also no evidenced pointed to Cabrera being hit by a passing vehicle, McBride wrote.
Deputies continue to look investigate Cabrera’s death and ask for anyone who had contact with the man between July 3 and July 5 to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Layne Porter at 830-379-1224 ext. 2341 or layne.porter@co.guadalupe.tx.us, or Sgt. Zachary McBride at zachary.mcbride@co.guadalupe.tx.us or 830-743-1030.
Anonymous can tips can be made through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), www.gccsTIPS.com or the P3 app.
